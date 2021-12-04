Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.75 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hoegh LNG Partners LP is a provider of floating LNG services under long-term contracts. The Company owns and operates floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) which act as floating LNG import terminals, and LNG carriers which transport the LNG to its markets. Hoegh LNG Partners LP is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

HMLP opened at $3.93 on Wednesday. Höegh LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $18.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.82 and a 200-day moving average of $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $130.90 million, a PE ratio of 2.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.57.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 44.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Höegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is 2.80%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,813 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new position in Höegh LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Höegh LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Höegh LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Höegh LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 17.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Höegh LNG Partners

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

