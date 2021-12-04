HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) will report $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. HomeTrust Bancshares reported earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.95 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow HomeTrust Bancshares.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $38.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.60 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In related news, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marty T. Caywood sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $38,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,653 shares of company stock valued at $1,691,714 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 99,216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares in the last quarter. 60.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HomeTrust Bancshares stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.00. 55,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,323. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 1 year low of $18.36 and a 1 year high of $32.28. The firm has a market cap of $489.48 million, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

