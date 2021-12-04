HOQU Reaches Market Capitalization of $344,193.42 (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 4th. One HOQU coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HOQU has a market capitalization of $344,193.42 and approximately $1.71 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HOQU has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HOQU Coin Profile

HQX is a coin. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling HOQU

