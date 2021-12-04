Horace Mann Educators Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NYSE:HMN)

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th.

Horace Mann Educators has increased its dividend payment by 9.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Horace Mann Educators has a dividend payout ratio of 36.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Horace Mann Educators to earn $3.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.0%.

Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $37.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.42. Horace Mann Educators has a 1 year low of $36.36 and a 1 year high of $44.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $329.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $133,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Bradley purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.47 per share, with a total value of $101,175.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,858 shares of company stock worth $195,346 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Horace Mann Educators stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,818 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of Horace Mann Educators worth $7,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

