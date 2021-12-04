Horizon Protocol (HZN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $538,206.00

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 3rd. During the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. Horizon Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.72 million and $538,206.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000317 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001889 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00061892 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00069963 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,126.78 or 0.07793834 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.10 or 0.00088962 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53,109.11 or 1.00301885 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

