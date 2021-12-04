Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Truist

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) had its price objective raised by Truist from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of HST opened at $15.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 50.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a current ratio of 12.04. Host Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.74.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% in the third quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 1,139,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,608,000 after buying an additional 13,675 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 272.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 4,644,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,840,000 after buying an additional 3,396,568 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,738,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,717,000 after buying an additional 16,176 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 30.7% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,880,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,706,000 after buying an additional 441,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

