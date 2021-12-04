HSBC (LON:HSBA) Price Target Raised to GBX 484

HSBC (LON:HSBA) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 484 ($6.32) in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 485 ($6.34) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 390 ($5.10) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 414 ($5.41) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 480.25 ($6.27).

Get HSBC alerts:

Shares of HSBA stock opened at GBX 429.70 ($5.61) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 415 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 416.56. The stock has a market cap of £87.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48. HSBC has a 52-week low of GBX 344.46 ($4.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04).

In other news, insider Ewen Stevenson acquired 38,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 434 ($5.67) per share, with a total value of £167,754.02 ($219,171.70).

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.