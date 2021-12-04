Humana (NYSE:HUM) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $20.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $20.62. Humana also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $20.500-$20.500 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HUM. Mizuho raised their price objective on Humana from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen began coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $479.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Humana from $427.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $503.51.

Humana stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $421.70. The stock had a trading volume of 545,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,797. Humana has a twelve month low of $370.22 and a twelve month high of $475.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $433.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $430.58.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Humana will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

