Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) Trading Down 9.5%

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT) shares dropped 9.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$13.35 and last traded at C$13.62. Approximately 1,335,954 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 2,381,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.05.

HUT has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

The company has a market cap of C$1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.90. The company has a current ratio of 22.42, a quick ratio of 10.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

