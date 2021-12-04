Hyperion (HYN) Reaches Market Cap of $183,400.39

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 3rd. In the last week, Hyperion has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hyperion has a market capitalization of $183,400.39 and $274.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyperion coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004074 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00042909 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.96 or 0.00237879 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007100 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Hyperion Profile

Hyperion (CRYPTO:HYN) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 203,783,085 coins. The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space . The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @HyperionHYN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Hyperion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

