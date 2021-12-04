Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 356,500 shares, an increase of 31.5% from the October 31st total of 271,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 391,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEP traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.29. The stock had a trading volume of 609,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,245. Icahn Enterprises has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $69.10. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.24.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.66). Icahn Enterprises had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Icahn Enterprises will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,444.44%.

In other news, Director A B. Krongard bought 5,000 shares of Icahn Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Icahn Enterprises by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Icahn Enterprises by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 477,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,670,000 after buying an additional 240,173 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $601,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following business ten segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Railcar, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, Railcar and Mining. The Investment segment is comprises of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

