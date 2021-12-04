iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) vs. SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Head to Head Survey

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) and SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.7% of iClick Interactive Asia Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.1% of SPS Commerce shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of SPS Commerce shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares iClick Interactive Asia Group and SPS Commerce’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iClick Interactive Asia Group $254.74 million 1.87 -$12.62 million ($0.13) -38.85 SPS Commerce $312.63 million 16.01 $45.59 million $1.24 112.22

SPS Commerce has higher revenue and earnings than iClick Interactive Asia Group. iClick Interactive Asia Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SPS Commerce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares iClick Interactive Asia Group and SPS Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iClick Interactive Asia Group -3.62% -1.76% -1.04% SPS Commerce 12.38% 10.19% 8.13%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for iClick Interactive Asia Group and SPS Commerce, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iClick Interactive Asia Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 SPS Commerce 0 1 6 0 2.86

iClick Interactive Asia Group currently has a consensus target price of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 206.93%. SPS Commerce has a consensus target price of $167.25, indicating a potential upside of 20.19%. Given iClick Interactive Asia Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe iClick Interactive Asia Group is more favorable than SPS Commerce.

Volatility and Risk

iClick Interactive Asia Group has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SPS Commerce has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SPS Commerce beats iClick Interactive Asia Group on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company, engages in the provision of online marketing and data technology platform. Its data-driven solutions help marketers identify, engage, and activate potential customers, monitor and measure the results of marketing campaigns, and create content catering to potential customers across different content distribution channels through both personal computer and mobile devices. The company was founded by Wing Hong Hsieh, Ricky Ng, and Jian Tang on February 3, 2010 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions. The company was founded by Gary W. Anderson and Roger Anderson on January 28, 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

