iEnergizer (LON:IBPO) Trading Up 0.5%

iEnergizer Limited (LON:IBPO) was up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 309.76 ($4.05) and last traded at GBX 307.50 ($4.02). Approximately 173,005 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 501% from the average daily volume of 28,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 306 ($4.00).

The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 387.73. The stock has a market cap of £584.65 million and a P/E ratio of 13.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 288.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 288.92.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a GBX 8.12 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. iEnergizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.76%.

iEnergizer Limited provides business process outsourcing (BPO) and content transformation services in the United Kingdom, India, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Business Process Outsourcing and Content Delivery segments. It offers a suite of content and publishing process outsourcing, and customer management services, including transaction processing, customer acquisition, customer care, technical support, billing and collections, dispute handling, off the shelf courseware, KYC services, and market research and analytics through various platforms, such as voice-inbound and outbound, back-office support, online chat, mail room, and other business support services.

