IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) Receives GBX 1,089.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,089.25 ($14.23).

A number of brokerages recently commented on IGG. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of IG Group in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on IG Group from GBX 1,025 ($13.39) to GBX 1,075 ($14.04) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,185 ($15.48) price objective on shares of IG Group in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

Get IG Group alerts:

In related news, insider Charlie Rozes purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 800 ($10.45) per share, for a total transaction of £16,000 ($20,904.10).

LON IGG opened at GBX 774.50 ($10.12) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 796.47 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 847.76. IG Group has a twelve month low of GBX 735 ($9.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 960 ($12.54).

IG Group Company Profile

IG Group Holdings plc operates as a multi-platform trading company worldwide. It offers CFDs (contracts for difference), are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price; and spread betting that allow clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, and to use the same range of risk-mitigation measures.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for IG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.