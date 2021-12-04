IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Receives $99.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IGMS shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wedbush upgraded IGM Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

Shares of IGMS stock opened at $47.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -11.36 and a beta of -1.24. IGM Biosciences has a 1-year low of $44.80 and a 1-year high of $133.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.12 and a 200 day moving average of $71.00.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.01. Research analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences will post -5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $68,116.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IGMS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 1,052.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 21,214 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,958 shares in the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.