IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) Short Interest Update

IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the October 31st total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IKNX. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of IKONICS in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,807,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in IKONICS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in IKONICS by 130,480.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,524 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in IKONICS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IKONICS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IKNX traded down $1.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,820. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.12 million, a PE ratio of 47.67 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.60 and a 200 day moving average of $23.74. IKONICS has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $43.98.

IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IKONICS had a positive return on equity of 11.27% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 million during the quarter.

About IKONICS

IKONICS Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of photochemical imaging products. It operates through the following business segments: Chromaline, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing (DTX) and Advanced Material Solutions (AMS). The Chromaline Segment sells screen printing film, emulsions, and inkjet receptive film primarily to distributors and some end users.

