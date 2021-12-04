ImmunoGen, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.40) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ImmunoGen in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.40) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.36). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ImmunoGen’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.03 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 55.41% and a negative return on equity of 85.94%. ImmunoGen’s quarterly revenue was down 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of ImmunoGen stock opened at $6.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -19.47 and a beta of 1.22. ImmunoGen has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMGN. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 402,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 24,784 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,178,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 380.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 173,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 137,413 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in ImmunoGen by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,719,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,452 shares during the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

