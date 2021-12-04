Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Stock Holdings Increased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,154,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,190,000 after buying an additional 89,089 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,966,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,155,000 after buying an additional 535,903 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,294,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,527,000 after buying an additional 243,957 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 88.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,044,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,505,000 after buying an additional 1,425,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 16.1% in the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,258,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,178,000 after buying an additional 312,600 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, November 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.31.

Shares of NYSE IRT opened at $24.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.46. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 85.45, a P/E/G ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.94. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $25.86.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.09). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 12.85%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.52%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

