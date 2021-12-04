Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Holdings Lifted by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,012,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 368,876 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $67,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Marathon Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

INFY stock opened at $22.88 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $15.41 and a 12 month high of $24.28. The firm has a market cap of $97.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.08.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 28.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Infosys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

