InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $46.97

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $46.97 and traded as high as $73.00. InMode shares last traded at $72.00, with a volume of 1,592,586 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INMD. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on InMode to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on InMode from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on InMode from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InMode has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.79.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.31.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The healthcare company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $94.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.38 million. InMode had a return on equity of 46.95% and a net margin of 46.06%. InMode’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INMD. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMode in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,675,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InMode by 216.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,249 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $94,892,000 after acquiring an additional 685,466 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in InMode by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,053,681 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $168,009,000 after buying an additional 365,400 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in InMode during the 2nd quarter worth $29,846,000. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in InMode by 188.2% during the 3rd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 414,170 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $33,020,000 after buying an additional 270,451 shares in the last quarter.

About InMode (NASDAQ:INMD)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

