Innova 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $41.00 (INN)

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. One Innova coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0373 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Innova has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Innova has a market capitalization of $257,684.18 and approximately $41.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Innova alerts:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000031 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000556 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Innova

Innova (INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Innova

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innova should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Innova using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Innova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Innova and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.