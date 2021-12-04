Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July (NYSEARCA:XTJL) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July (NYSEARCA:XTJL) dropped 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.67 and last traded at $26.67. Approximately 80 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.89.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.90.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July (NYSEARCA:XTJL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 5.83% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July at the end of the most recent quarter.

