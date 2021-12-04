Insider Buying: Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) Insider Acquires 21 Shares of Stock

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) insider Nick Sanderson acquired 21 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 713 ($9.32) per share, for a total transaction of £149.73 ($195.62).

Nick Sanderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 30th, Nick Sanderson purchased 19 shares of Great Portland Estates stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 752 ($9.82) per share, for a total transaction of £142.88 ($186.67).

Shares of LON:GPOR opened at GBX 722 ($9.43) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 746.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,250.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.37. Great Portland Estates Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 607 ($7.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 810.50 ($10.59). The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Great Portland Estates’s payout ratio is 2.14%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GPOR. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.36) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 795 ($10.39) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Great Portland Estates has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 724.25 ($9.46).

About Great Portland Estates

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

