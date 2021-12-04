Insider Buying: MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Insider Acquires 1,809 Shares of Stock

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) insider Michele Lux acquired 1,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.59 per share, for a total transaction of $140,360.31. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of MGP Ingredients stock opened at $83.43 on Friday. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.68 and a 12-month high of $87.12. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.29.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.69. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $176.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 13.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGPI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in MGP Ingredients by 946.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in MGP Ingredients by 25.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after acquiring an additional 15,170 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 68.8% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 2.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Truist raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

