Insider Buying: MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Insider Acquires 1,809 Shares of Stock

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) insider Michele Lux acquired 1,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.59 per share, for a total transaction of $140,360.31. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of MGP Ingredients stock opened at $83.43 on Friday. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.68 and a 12-month high of $87.12. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.29.
MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.69. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $176.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGPI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in MGP Ingredients by 946.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in MGP Ingredients by 25.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after acquiring an additional 15,170 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 68.8% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 2.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Truist raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.25.
About MGP Ingredients
MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.
