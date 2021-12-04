Insider Buying: Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Director Acquires 2,500 Shares of Stock

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Director David K. Skidmore acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.14 per share, for a total transaction of $95,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

SUN stock opened at $38.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.25. Sunoco LP has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $42.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.74.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 69.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sunoco LP will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 64.71%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 31,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

SUN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Sunoco from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Sunoco from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.