Insider Selling: AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) CAO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) CAO Rebecca Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $317,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ AAON opened at $79.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.24 and a beta of 0.56. AAON, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.22 and a 12 month high of $81.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.51.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). AAON had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $138.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.79%.

AAON has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAON. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in AAON by 59.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 30,630 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in AAON by 2.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in AAON by 7.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 71,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in AAON by 18.2% during the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AAON by 12.5% during the second quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

About AAON

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

