Insider Selling: AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) CAO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) CAO Rebecca Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $317,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ AAON opened at $79.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.24 and a beta of 0.56. AAON, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.22 and a 12 month high of $81.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.51.
AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). AAON had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $138.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AAON has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAON. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in AAON by 59.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 30,630 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in AAON by 2.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in AAON by 7.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 71,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in AAON by 18.2% during the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AAON by 12.5% during the second quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.
About AAON
AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.
