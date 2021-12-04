Insider Selling: Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) CFO Sells 611 Shares of Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total transaction of $99,531.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of AXON stock traded down $7.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 753,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,980. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -378.52 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.27. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.57 and a 1-year high of $212.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.91. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $231.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.43.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXON. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

