Insider Selling: Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Director Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 12,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total value of $1,108,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:CHD opened at $92.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.21 and a 200-day moving average of $85.80. The company has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.40. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $77.62 and a one year high of $94.75.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 30.98%.

Church & Dwight declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, October 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Fundsmith LLP lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,022,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,127,000 after buying an additional 1,798,374 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,705,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,520 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,491,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,883 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,438,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,603,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,686,000 after acquiring an additional 489,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

