Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Director Sells $1,401,600.00 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Director Jeffrey J. Michael sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.88, for a total value of $1,401,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CRVL opened at $190.28 on Friday. CorVel Co. has a 12-month low of $91.97 and a 12-month high of $200.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 58.73 and a beta of 0.83.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $157.74 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of CorVel by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of CorVel by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CorVel by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CorVel by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of CorVel by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

About CorVel

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

