Insider Selling: Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) CEO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total value of $5,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of HZNP opened at $99.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.53. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $66.41 and a one year high of $120.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.03.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HZNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,776,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,316,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 3rd quarter worth about $395,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 69,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after buying an additional 16,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

