Insider Selling: Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Insider Sells 94,322 Shares of Stock

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) insider Steve Sanghi sold 94,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total transaction of $7,903,240.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $85.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.47, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.58. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $64.53 and a one year high of $88.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.232 per share. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 81.22%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.44.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3,541.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 283,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,563,000 after buying an additional 276,021 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 464,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,347,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $3,476,000. 44.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Further Reading: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.