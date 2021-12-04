Insider Selling: Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) CEO Sells 1,421 Shares of Stock

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $46,509.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNG traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,540. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.01 and a 200-day moving average of $39.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.16. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Pulmonx Co. has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $69.48.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 98.57% and a negative return on equity of 20.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.37) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on LUNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pulmonx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUNG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pulmonx by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Pulmonx by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 49,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Pulmonx by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pulmonx by 213.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 30,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,081,000. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

