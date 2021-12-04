Insider Selling: Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Insider Sells 412 Shares of Stock

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) insider Peter Cunningham sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,667 ($60.97), for a total transaction of £19,228.04 ($25,121.56).

Peter Cunningham also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

On Friday, October 29th, Peter Cunningham sold 717 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,596 ($60.05), for a total transaction of £32,953.32 ($43,053.72).

On Tuesday, October 19th, Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,055 ($66.04), for a total transaction of £252.75 ($330.22).

Shares of RIO opened at GBX 4,757 ($62.15) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £77.03 billion and a PE ratio of 5.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,692.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5,406.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,354 ($56.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84).

RIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,300 ($69.24) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 4,160 ($54.35) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 4,880 ($63.76) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,042.31 ($65.88).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.