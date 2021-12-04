Insider Selling: Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total value of $107,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of RUSHA stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.34. The stock had a trading volume of 221,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,109. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $57.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on RUSHA shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 23rd.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

