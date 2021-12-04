Insider Selling: The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) SVP Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) SVP Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total value of $475,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE AZEK opened at $39.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.97. The AZEK Company Inc. has a one year low of $33.28 and a one year high of $51.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.58 and a beta of 1.38.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $346.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.50 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AZEK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AZEK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AZEK by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,969,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,228,000 after buying an additional 3,011,989 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AZEK by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,101,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,916,000 after buying an additional 1,387,502 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AZEK by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,301,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,189,000 after buying an additional 1,225,729 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in AZEK by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,925,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,217,000 after buying an additional 1,211,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,626,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

