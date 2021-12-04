Insider Selling: Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) President Sells $2,303,538.90 in Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.70, for a total value of $2,303,538.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

H Lynn Moore, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.04, for a total value of $2,440,200.00.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $501.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $512.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $477.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 131.30 and a beta of 0.66. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.80 and a fifty-two week high of $557.55.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $459.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.30 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company’s revenue was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 62.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 34.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TYL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet raised Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.95.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

