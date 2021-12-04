Insider Selling: Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) President Sells $2,303,538.90 in Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.70, for a total value of $2,303,538.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
H Lynn Moore, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 3rd, H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.04, for a total value of $2,440,200.00.
Shares of TYL stock opened at $501.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $512.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $477.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 131.30 and a beta of 0.66. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.80 and a fifty-two week high of $557.55.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 62.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 34.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on TYL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet raised Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.95.
Tyler Technologies Company Profile
Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.
