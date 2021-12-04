Insider Selling: UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) CFO Sells 2,587 Shares of Stock

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) CFO Molly Henderson sold 2,587 shares of UroGen Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $31,121.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ URGN opened at $11.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.85 and a 200-day moving average of $16.17. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.33 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.09). UroGen Pharma had a negative net margin of 349.05% and a negative return on equity of 127.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.31) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in URGN. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 707.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 49.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 359.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in UroGen Pharma during the third quarter worth about $174,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

