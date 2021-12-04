Insider Selling: UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) CFO Sells 2,587 Shares of Stock

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) CFO Molly Henderson sold 2,587 shares of UroGen Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $31,121.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ URGN opened at $11.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.85 and a 200-day moving average of $16.17. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.33 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20.
UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.09). UroGen Pharma had a negative net margin of 349.05% and a negative return on equity of 127.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.31) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.
UroGen Pharma Company Profile
UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.
See Also: What are economic reports?
Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.