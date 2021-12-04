Insider Selling: Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) insider Steven J. Rice sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $44.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.93 and a beta of -1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.76. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.31 and a fifty-two week high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $1.12. The business had revenue of $103.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 35.98% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. Vir Biotechnology’s revenue for the quarter was up 5274.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,262,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,079,000 after purchasing an additional 324,143 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2.7% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,761,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,721,000 after purchasing an additional 149,170 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,159,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,548,000 after purchasing an additional 177,991 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,899,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,715,000 after acquiring an additional 50,183 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,151,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,743,000 after acquiring an additional 273,208 shares during the period. 75.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on VIR. TheStreet cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

