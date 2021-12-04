Insider Selling: Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) insider Steven J. Rice sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $44.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.93 and a beta of -1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.76. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.31 and a fifty-two week high of $141.01.
Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $1.12. The business had revenue of $103.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 35.98% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. Vir Biotechnology’s revenue for the quarter was up 5274.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have commented on VIR. TheStreet cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.
About Vir Biotechnology
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.
