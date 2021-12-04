Integrated Capital Management Inc. Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,914 shares during the period. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 33.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $51.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.93. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.23 and a 12-month high of $52.67.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

