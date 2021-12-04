Integrated Capital Management Inc. Has $178,000 Stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 8.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 117.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 68,923 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of MAV opened at $11.77 on Friday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.28 and a twelve month high of $12.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.09.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

