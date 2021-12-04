Integrated Capital Management Inc. Has $5 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,019 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF comprises 4.1% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $4,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 1,562.1% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 32.6% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 26.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $181,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTM opened at $55.83 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $44.66 and a 1-year high of $58.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.26.

