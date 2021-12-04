Integrated Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $397,000. 35.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSD stock opened at $8.85 on Friday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.83 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th.

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

