Integrated Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,327 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 10.0% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $12,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,002,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,221,154,000 after acquiring an additional 766,498 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,786,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,186,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,479 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,305,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,000,111,000 after acquiring an additional 208,556 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,864,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $930,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,564,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,357,000 after acquiring an additional 49,992 shares during the last quarter.

IWD stock opened at $160.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.19. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $132.50 and a 1-year high of $167.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

