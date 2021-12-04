Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Shares Down 11.9%

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) traded down 11.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.53 and last traded at $25.55. 2,979 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 72,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Banco Santander upgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercorp Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.40.

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.16.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Intercorp Financial Services’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IFS. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 146.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 1,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Intercorp Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile (NYSE:IFS)

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

