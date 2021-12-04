International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Stake Lifted by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 746,335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,556 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $99,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.7% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.9% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 3,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth approximately $697,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

IFF stock opened at $140.77 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.94 and a 12-month high of $157.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.11.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

IFF has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.65.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.