Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $17.13

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$17.13 and traded as low as C$16.61. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$16.64, with a volume of 205,059 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.75 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James set a C$20.25 price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.56.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.31 billion and a PE ratio of 7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.08, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.13.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.0271 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.73%.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

