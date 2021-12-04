Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJS) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJS) rose 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.02 and last traded at $25.02. Approximately 776 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 3,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.88.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.45.

