Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the October 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PIE. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,545,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,430,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 251,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,118,000 after acquiring an additional 71,292 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,711,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 563.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 80,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 67,989 shares during the period.

Get Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:PIE traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $24.89. The stock had a trading volume of 178,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,800. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.51. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $21.28 and a 1-year high of $27.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.143 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

About Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.