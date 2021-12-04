Invesco Ltd. Acquires 7,401 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 16.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,401 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $3,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 86.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in TriNet Group in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. JLB & Associates Inc. bought a new position in TriNet Group in the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TriNet Group by 102.9% in the second quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 11,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its stake in TriNet Group by 22.7% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

TriNet Group stock opened at $96.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.34. TriNet Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.43 and a twelve month high of $109.40.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.14, for a total value of $1,805,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,352.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $40,960.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,495 shares of company stock valued at $7,744,286. Company insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

