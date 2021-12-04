Invesco Ltd. Grows Position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 17.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Standex International were worth $4,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Standex International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,365,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,621,000 after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Standex International by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 462,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,892,000 after purchasing an additional 26,223 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Standex International by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 451,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,842,000 after purchasing an additional 23,335 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Standex International by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 41,723 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Standex International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SXI opened at $103.11 on Friday. Standex International Co. has a 1-year low of $73.52 and a 1-year high of $121.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.89 and a 200 day moving average of $100.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. Standex International had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $175.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Standex International Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Standex International’s payout ratio is currently 29.89%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SXI. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Standex International from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standex International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex International in a report on Monday, November 8th.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.92, for a total value of $239,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total transaction of $62,439.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,278 shares of company stock valued at $2,574,574. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

